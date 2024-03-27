Twitter
Meet Rumy Alqahtani, first Miss Universe contestant from Saudi Arabia, know all about her

She has a track record of representing Saudi Arabia in various international pageants, including Miss Asia in Malaysia and Miss Arab Peace.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 08:06 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Instagram/@rumy_alqahtani
Saudi Arabia is set to make history as it prepares to participate in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant for the first time ever. The Kingdom's representative, 27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani, announced her entry into the global beauty competition. Born in Riyadh, Alqahtani expressed her honor at being chosen to represent her country on the international stage.

Alqahtani's participation in Miss Universe marks a significant milestone for Saudi women's empowerment. 

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

Rumy Alqahtani has a track record of representing Saudi Arabia in various international pageants, including Miss Asia in Malaysia and Miss Arab Peace. Additionally, she holds titles such as Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia) and Miss Arab World Peace 2021, according to media reports.

With a substantial social media following and fluency in multiple languages, including English, French, and Arabic, Alqahtani is poised to make a memorable impression at the upcoming event.

This groundbreaking move aligns with Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commonly known as MBS. Since assuming the role of crown prince in June 2017, MBS has initiated sweeping reforms as part of the "Vision 2030" plan. These reforms aim to modernise Saudi society and diversify its economy.

Under MBS's leadership, Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant changes, including granting women the right to drive, attend public events, and obtain passports without male guardian consent. The lifting of the ban on cinemas and the promotion of mixed-gender events further signify the Kingdom's departure from traditional norms.

Alqahtani's participation in the Miss Universe pageant symbolises Saudi Arabia's progress towards gender equality and women's empowerment. As the Kingdom embraces cultural shifts and embraces opportunities for its citizens, Alqahtani's journey serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of Saudi society on the global stage.

