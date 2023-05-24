Search icon
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi drops new pic with younger brother, netizens call him 'handsome'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Mehreen Qazi, a doctor and the wife of 2015 UPSC topper Athar Aamir Khan, is an avid social media user. The diva continues to delight her followers by sharing stunning photos on social media.  Recently, she posted a beautiful picture with her brother on her Instagram account that broke the internet.

Mehreen took to her official Instagram handle and shared the stunning photo while posing with her brother. They both can be seen smiling in the picture. Mehreen dropped the picture with the caption that reads, "The best things come in small packages The younger,but wiser one"

Mehreen previously took to her official Instagram account and treated fans to new lovely images with a snowy backdrop

Mehreen appears to be the epitome of beauty in the Instagram image, looking similar to Elsa (clad in all that blue) from the film Frozen and the gorgeous enjoying snowfall. The beautiful lady is dressed appropriately for the season in a yellow jacket, gloves, and boots. Her joy appears contagious, and her beauty is winning over the internet. 


For those who are unfamiliar, Dr Qazi is Athar's second wife; the IAS previously married IAS Tina Dabi. Mehreen Qazi is a certified physician in the United Kingdom with Board Certification in Internal Medicine.

 Her husband, Athar Aamir Khan, IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the second-highest All India ranking in the 2015 UPSC exam. 

