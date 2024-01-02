Headlines

Fire breaks out in plane after collision at Tokyo Haneda airport in Japan, video surfaces

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows the plane in flames.

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Photo: Screengrab
A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport. A video has surfaced on social media which shows the plane in flames. The plane, carrying nearly 379 passengers, reportedly hit another aircraft after landing. NHK TV reported that all occupants got out safely. Check out the video here:

It said the plane was an Airbus A-350, JAL flight 516, which had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. NHK TV said five crewmembers were found dead on the Coast Guard plane involved in the crash. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

