Watch: Hina Khan shares BTS video from 'Naagin 5' sets; reveals reason behind her short appearance

As Hina Khan stepped into the shoes of 'Naagin' with Naagin 5, audiences were excited to see her come back on television.

The actress has now released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on YouTube where we can see her getting ready for her shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Hina said that she is only launching the show as Ekta Kapoor requested her to. She added that she wants to stay away from the TV industry and explore other things. She also said that it’s an honour to launch the show. The people around her can be seen wearing masks keeping in mind the shooting norms issued by the government.

For the uninformed, after Hina launched the show, it was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra among other actors who are keeping audiences glued to the screen each weekend.

When Hina was roped in for the show, in a statement, she had shared her excitement on being part of such an iconic series. Hina had said, "Naagin has a very rich legacy of entertaining the audience with its magic and mysticism and I am elated to be a part of the franchise. I have essayed many characters in the past, but the fantasy fiction genre remained uncharted. Essaying the character of Sarvashrestha Adi Naagin was not only fascinating but the entire look, style, storyline, and high-end drama just added up to make it an amazing experience. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life."

Meanwhile, Ekta had stated, "We set out on this fascinating journey of recreating Naagin folklore five years ago and today, we will turn a new chapter with Naagin 5. It will further the intrigue around the mystical world of Naagin as she returns to reclaim her love and ravage her enemies. Enhancing the mysticism, Naagin 5 will be packed with a myriad of emotions ranging from resentment, hatred, unrequited love to revenge coupled with great visuals and extraordinary cast."