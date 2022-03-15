Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal take off their shirts to impress 'TMKOC' actress Munmun Dutta- WATCH

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is everyone’s favourite. A number of people have crush on her, they often stalk the actress’ social media page as she is quite active on Instagram.

However, in a new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen impressing Munmun Dutta by showing their toned bodies. In the clip, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen hosting their show ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ where Umar Riaz and Pratik are competing with each other in order to impress Munmun. Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta can be seen hiding her face and closing her eyes.

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there.

When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with all of the negative stories that were going viral. As a result, she urged that the media refrain from spreading inaccurate information about her case.

For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending.