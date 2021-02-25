Headlines

Kapil Sharma remembers late Sardool Sikander, shares video of their last meeting at daughter Anayra's Lohri celebrations

The video shows, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's newborn Anayra Sharma in Sardool Sikander's arms during Lohri celebrations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 09:37 AM IST

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and shared an unseen yet emotional video of Punjabi singer and actor Sardool Sikander who passed away at a Mohali Hospital yesterday. He was 60. 

Taking to his Instagram, Kapil mourned the death of the loved singer and shared the video of a beautiful time he experienced with Sardool Sikander when he visited Kapil's and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra Sharma's first Lohri. 

Check out the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The video shows, newborn Anayra in Sardool Sikander’s arms. Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander, Kapil Sharma expressed his grief as it was the last time he met him.

Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, "A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the newborn, he sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander."

As for Sardool, Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh via his Twitter page on Wednesday revealed that Sardool was tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Capt. Amarinder Singh's tweet read as "Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

Sardool is survived by his two sons named Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander and wife Amar Noorie.

