Kapil Sharma meets RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad, calls him 'great, humble and wonderful human being'

On Friday, Kapil Sharma posted on social media about his meeting with renowned scriptwriter V Vijayendra Prasad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

On Friday, Kapil Sharma posted on social media about his meeting with renowned scriptwriter V Vijayendra Prasad. The actor-comedian appeared to be having a long talk with the seasoned author in a snapshot that he uploaded, while daughter Anayra amusingly posed for the camera. 

Sharing the photo, Kapil wrote, “It was an honor spending time with the legend mr V. Vijayendra prasad. Member of Rajya sabha and the Writer of classic films like “Bahubali” “RRR” “makkhi” and many more. such a great humble and wonderful human being.so much to learn from you sir love regards and respect always.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Even though V Vijayendra Prasad has a vast body of work, some of his most well-known recent productions include RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rowdy Rathore, and Magadheera. He is the father of SS Rajamouli, a director. 

Kapil Sharma attended the Asia premiere of his upcoming film Zwigato at the 27th Busan International film festival in South Korea. Kapil was accompanied by his director Nandita Das, wife Ginni Chatrath, and co-star Shahana Goswami.  

The ace comedian shared some moments from the premiere on his social media, and the photos from the premiere went viral in no time. In a carousel post, Kapil posted a selfie where he is posing with his three lucky ladies. Sharma looked dapper in an all-black suit, and he shared the photos with the caption, "Gangs of #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #southkorea #film #happiness #gratitude." 

Also read: Kapil Sharma wows netizens with his latest photos near pool, apologises for THIS reason

Earlier in September Zwigato premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022, under the 'Contemporary World Cinema' section. The film is a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. Directed by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment, Zwigato highlights the struggle of a common man.   

