Kapil Sharma wows netizens with his latest photos near pool, apologises for THIS reason

Kapil Sharma stunned his fans and followers on Tuesday, November 5, when he shared his latest photos near the poolside and flaunted his fitness. Sharing the photos, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show wrote, "If no gym……ING, Then swim…ING, anyth…………ING, But someth.....ING, Good morn....ING".

The stand-up comedian further apologised in his post for his poor attempt at rhyming as he continued, "Sorry for my bad rhyming but see my intentions". Tiger Shroff, who is a fitness freak, reacted to Kapil's photos and wrote, "Paaji looking (fire emoji)". Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh also took to the comments section and wrote, "Looking super fit paaji".

Though largely the netizens were impressed by Kapil's photos, some of them even used his brand of humour on him. One Instagram user commented, "Kapil Sir Be Like - Naha Toh Liya Ab Kaccha Badalna Hai Kahi Aas Paas Koi Hai Toh Nahi Ye Dekhte Hue", while another person wrote, "Waah, photo khichwane ke liye saans andar li hai yah phir hawa bhar kar taerne ka plan hai".

Meanwhile, Kapil, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2007 in his own production Firangi, is all set to make his comeback with Nandita Das' Zwigato. The film is a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato.

Shot in Bhubaneshwar, the film also features Shahana Goswami playing Kapil's wife in the film. The Nandita Das directorial had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival in October. The film's theatrical release date hasn't been shared yet by the production house Applause Entertainment.