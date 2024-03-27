Twitter
Television

'Jhooth pe jhooth': Anurag Dobhal says his Lamborghini was seized in Chennai, received Rs 3.5-crore penalty

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal said that his swanky Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 crore has been seized.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 02:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, recently, took to social media and said that his swanky Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 crore, has been seized in Chennai. He mentioned, that he received a penalty of Rs 3.5 crore.

He said, "The STO had seized their truck as some documentation wasn't done, but along with that, they also seized my Lamborghini. Though the papers were all in place, I am so pissed off I really don't know what to do."

The YouTuber claimed that it was his personal vehicle, brought to Chennai for an IPL shoot. He further mentioned that he would need to cancel his shoot in Mumbai because the release of his car. One of the social media users wrote, "rent time ho gaya pura." The second one said, "jhooth pe jhooth." The third one said, "Har bar ka hai iska ab iske paas 2 option hai. Ya toh ye gadi udhar ki thi toh ab kabhi dekhegi nahi  ya thode paise barkar nikal jaegi pr ye crore me hi bataega."

Anurag's reply to Munawar indirectly roasting him in his vlog. According to him, 'Winner ko jo car mili hai, utne paison mein meri McLaren ke 2 tyres aaenge. Jitni BB winning amount hai, main donate karta hoon, lekin ghamand nahi.' Toh bata kyun raha hai? Ghuma phira ke baat BB winning pe hi aayi
byu/No_Card1 inbiggboss

The fourth one said, "rented car thi." The fifth one said, "sida sida boldey bhai, rent ka time khatam hogaya, yeh gumha firake baat na karr." Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal have shared a rivalry since their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Recently, after Munawar took an indirect dig at UK07 Rider in his vlog, the YouTuber has now replied to his vlog and mocked him claiming that he donated the prize money that the BB17 winner got. 

In his vlog, Munawar Faruqui took an indirect dig at UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal when he said, "Vlog mein gaadi ho toh thoda chalta hai vlog, pata hai...vlogger ban gaye toh car thi na mehengi wali aisi toh maine bhi mehengi wali ek dum bhaade ki gaadi mangayi hai. Vlog mein gaadi mehengi nahi honi chahiye, chhava mehenga hona chahiye (If there is a car in the vlog then the vlog works a little. Became a vlogger and had an expensive car, so I have also rented an expensive car. The car in the vlog should not be expensive, one should be expensive)."

