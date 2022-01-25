‘He has moved on, no longer can he make decisions’: Sidharth Shukla's family makes THIS request

On Tuesday, Sidharth Shukla’s family issued a statement in which they requested everyone to not use the late actor’s name in any project without consulting them.

Shehnaaz Gill, who was his rumoured girlfriend, also shared the post on Instagram. It read, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth`s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us," the statement read. Sidharth's family also urged people to remember him with "love" and "respect.”

“We knew Sidharth`s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn`t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with,” the statement concluded.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2. The actor last appeared on reality shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie ‘Soorma’. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor’s insanely popular show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ in which he played the role of Agastya.