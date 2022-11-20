Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig gets eliminated, says Soundarya Sharma should have trusted him more

Gautam Vig/Instagram

Gautam Vig has become the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 on the Sunday episode on November 20. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma this week.

In a conversation with IANS, Gautam shared that he did not expect to be shown the door so soon. "No, I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks," he said.

He also did not blame his connection with Soundarya for his eviction from Bigg Boss 16. "I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should've trusted me more."

Even though his relationship in the Bigg Boss 16 house with Soundarya Sharma was questioned for weeks, he never felt cornered. Speaking to the agency, he said, "I did not feel cornered. However, there were a lot of questions and opinions. I did not know my life with Soundarya would become so important because there was no other 'mudda' in the house. I never felt cornered, but I felt irritated because it was repeated for two to three weeks. I just wanted to tell people to get a life," he said.



After Gautam Vig's elimination, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan are the remaining contestants inside the show.

Before him, the three ladies eliminated from the show are Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, and Sreejita De. Archana Gautam was ejected from the house due to her violent behaviour with Shiv Thakare last week but returned to the house within two days after Salman Khan bashed the latter for provoking the politician-actress using Priyanka Gandhi's name.