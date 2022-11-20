Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dethrones Anupamaa as highest rated show in TRP list, Bigg Boss 16 out of top 10

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Anupamaa/File photos

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BRAC) released the Television Rating Points (TRP) chart for the 45th week of the year on Thursday, November 17, and after months, the Rupali Ganguly-led show Anupamaa has lost its top position as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma, has taken its place. Both shows received a TRP of 2.8.

The third on the list is Imlie with a 2.2 rating. Starring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra, the show was absent last week and has received a huge response from the audience this week to make its way to the list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which currently features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in the lead, is the fourth on the TRP list of the week with a 2.2 rating.

Starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey in lead roles, Faltu is next on the list with the same rating of 2.2. Receiving a rating of 2.0, Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, takes the sixth spot in the latest TRP list. The seventh position is taken by Kumkum Bhagya, led by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul with a rating of 1.9.



READ | Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on reports of his exit from Rupali Ganguly's show

With Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, and Kanwar Dhillon as its main cast, Pandya Store comes to the next spot with a 1.8 rating. For the TRP report of the 45th week, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya are at the bottom two positions. The most surprising factor in the list is the absence of Bigg Boss 16.

The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16, featuring Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma among others is the eleventh in the TRP list for the 45th week of 2022 with a rating of 1.5.