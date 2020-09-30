'Bigg Boss 14' contestant promo: THIS actor is new to reality show scenes; guess who

The channel airing the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is dropping hints of the celebrities participating on the show. During the virtual press conference of the show, host Salman Khan introduced the first contestant that is, Kumar Sanu's son and singer Jaan Sanu. They also shared the promo hinting at the fact that god woman Radhe Maa is also a part of the show. Now, they dropped another promo in which we can see an actor hiding his face with a mask.

Going by the promo, it seems like the actor is none other than Eijaz Khan. He is seen sporting a handsome look wearing a black and white tuxedo. Khan will also be performing during the grand premiere before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "Aa raha hai koi jo hai taiyaar palatne #BiggBoss ke ghar ka scene! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals."

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, there were reports making the rounds that Bigg Boss 14 will only have 30 minutes as the air time. However, the makers released a statement which read as "The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual one-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting 3rd October."

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to be aired from October 3, 2020.