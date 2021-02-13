WhatsApp features upcoming in 2021: Unlike, Read Later, Multi-device, and more - check details here

Even after so many years, popular messaging app WhatsApp continues to surprise us with some of its latest features. The Facebook-owned messaging platform releases new features every other month to improve the overall user experience.

Earlier in 2020, the company launched several features to combat the spread of fake information, and extended participants from group call to match up with other video calling platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, among others.

This year too the messaging platform is likely to introduce some latest features and plans to release them in upcoming days.

Here are upcoming WhatsApp features.

WhatsApp logout featureWhatsapp is gearing up to bring this feature very soon. The company has already started testing it. As per a report coming from WABetaInfo, this, unlike feature, has been spotted on WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16.

The feature will let WhatsApp users login to their account on PC or Web without scanning the QR code from their phone.

WhatsApp Multi-device log in featureThe much-awaited feature of WhatsApp is here. The messaging platform is reportedly testing the feature in beta. This feature will enhance the user experience and users will be able to sign in into multiple devices.

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp WebThis is another feature users are eagerly waiting for. This feature will allow video calls and voice calls on desktops and laptops.

Vacation ModeWe all are aware of the 'mark as unread' feature of Whatsapp. But as per the speculations the Facebook-owned company is likely to introduce a 'vacation mode' feature. This feature will work more like Archived chats. 'Read Later feature', which means messages or calls from the particular contact will not bother until the feature is disabled. It is expected that this feature will be named 'Vacation Mode'.

NOTE: WhatsApp has nowhere announced these aforementioned features. However, the platform may soon announce these features.