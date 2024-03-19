Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in the country. It has revolutionised the way Indians use mobile phones by launching a range of affordable plans and devices for the masses. As IPL 2024 is around the corner, you can benefit from the affordable data plans by the company during the cricket season. The biggest cricket league in the world will begin in March 2024 and all the matches of IPL 2024 will be livestreamed on the JioCinema mobile app and website for free. Although Mukesh Ambani owner JioCinema is not charging any subscription fee to live stream IPL 2024, viewers need to have a decent mobile internet speed and data to watch the matches without hiccups. If you are a Reliance Jio customer, these are the value for money prepaid plans that offer unlimited 5G data and calls along with a JioCinema subscription.

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 299 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access unlimited true 5G data, 2GB 5G data per day at high speed, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The Rs 399 Reliance Jio is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 3GB 5G data per day with 6GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

IPL 2024 first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Schedule of the the first leg has been revealed by the BCCI and the second leg of the league will reportedly take place outside India.