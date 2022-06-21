OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price leaked online ahead of launch, check the details here

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its new mid-range 5G smartphone, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the Indian market next week. As per a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the company will launch the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India on June 27. For those who are unaware, the smartphone was launched by the company in a few European regions last month. Although, OnePlus has not officially revealed any plans to launch the smartphone for the Indian market but keeping the previous launches in mind, it appears that the information shared by tipster may be right.

The tipster further suggests that the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 8GB of RAM will be priced at Rs 28,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is said to be priced at Rs 31,999. The tipster believes that the smartphone will go on sale in the first week of July and the company may offer bank offers up to Rs 4,000. If the claims from tipster are true, we can expect the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India to carry the same specs as its European counterpart. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to get Gorilla Glass protection and 90Hz refresh rate along with a fingerprint sensor. It also gets a punch hole camera at the top left corner that houses the selfies shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and in India the device is said to get the similar SoC. The chipset will be reportedly paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box.