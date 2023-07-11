Headlines

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale in India from July 21 via Flipkart. Just like the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) is being manufactured in the company's Tamil Nadu plant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Nothing Phone (2) has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. Nothing Phone (2) will be offered in two colour options and three configurations in India. The phone will go on sale in India from July 21 via Flipkart. Just like the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) is being manufactured in the company's Tamil Nadu plant. The new smartphone will come bundled with a unique USB-C cable with transparent plastic on each end. The cable itself is white, but the ports get grey colour material under the plastic casing. The ports also get small dots which appear to be LED lights. Nothing has made a reputation of offering comparatively cheaper products but with premium quality. As the Nothing claims that the Phone (2) is a premium offering, it will be interesting to see how it stands against other flagships.

Nothing Phone (2): Price and offers

Nothing Phone (2) customers can choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999 respectively. Additionally in India, Phone (2) will be available on Flipkart with Rs 3,000 off on Axis Bank transactions. Exchange offer and bumped up exchange on select smartphones.

Nothing Phone (2): Display

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. The FHD+ OLED display comes with 120Hz of refresh rate and a punch hole housing for selfie camera. The display gets 1600 nits of peak brightness.

Nothing Phone (2): Processor

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.  It runs Android 13 based Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

Nothing Phone (2): Design

The unique selling proposition of the Nothing Phone (2) is the Glyph Interface that is new and old at the same time. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company has decided to go with a similar outline of LEDs but this time the Glyph Interface will be broken in different sections. Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface can also be customised as per your choice.

Nothing Phone (2): Camera

In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with 50MP dual rear camera setup with Sony IMX890 sensor for the primary camera. For video calls and selfies, the Phone (2) features a 32MP camera at the front.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

Nothing Phone (2) is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

