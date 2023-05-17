Apple's latest product won't be iPhone 15, iPad, AirPods; Tim Cook's riskiest move

Apple

Apple is gearing up to launch its new product at the WWDC 2023 and it won’t be an iPhone, iPad, AirPod or anything else that the company has already ventured into. As per known Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's much awaited mixed reality headset will finally break cover at the annual event and if reports are to be believed, it is one of the most riskiest moves for Apple CEO Tim Cook. Most of the Apple products launched till date, have a reflection of Steve Jobs inputs. Known for his vision, Steve Jobs even had his input in the development of Apple Watch that was launched four years after his death. On the other hand, Tim Cook is yet to showcase his own new bold idea, which is believed to be the Apple AR/VR headset.

The Apple headset has been in the works for quite a long time now and experts suggest that it won’t be a mass market product. The product is also believed to be betting a lot on the metaverse, that has already been declared dead. Which means that Apple headset may be the riskiest move from Tim Cook.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple headset will have multiple 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing and 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements. When it comes to pricing, the headset is expected to cost around $3000 (Rs 2,46,594). Apple has announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.