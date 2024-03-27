Twitter
Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128 GB storage was priced at Rs 89,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at just Rs 25,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 57,000 off.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 09:50 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is among the most popular iPhone models across the globe right now. The Plus model was reintroduced by the company with the Apple iPhone 14 series, however the model failed to make a mark back then. But Apple iPhone 15 Plus is receiving a tremendous response from the buyers since it was launched in India. Apple iPhone 15 Plus is getting much love from Apple fans and it is also being considered as an affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 15 Plus is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128 GB storage was priced at Rs 89,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at just Rs 25,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 57,000 off. 

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 82,999 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 78,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 53,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 Plus down to Rs 25,999. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 25,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 57,000 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus’ camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor. Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 Plus at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus edges are not as flat as its predecessor. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

