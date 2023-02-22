Another ‘high’ risk warning for Apple users, here’s what Indian government said

Apple

Apple iPhone, iPad, and other Apple products come pre-installed with Safari browser that is believed to be one of the most sophisticated web browsers across the globe. Although the market share of Apple Safari is significantly less when compared to Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, it still has a user base in millions. A huge chunk of these Apple Safari users are now under ‘high risk’ as they are potential targets of cyber criminals that can easily exploit the newly discovered vulnerabilities. As browsers store most of our private information, the Cupertino based tech giant rolls out security updates for its browser from time to time. Although Apple recommends users to run the latest version of their apps, a few users opt to run the older version of apps for ease of use but it's worth noting that older apps versions are easier to exploit. One such vulnerability has been spotted in the Apple Safari browser and the Indian government has issued a warning for Apple Mac users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a vulnerability has been reported in Apple Safari which could allow a local attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. The vulnerability will affect Apple macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey users with Apple Safari version prior to 16.3.

According to CERT-In, this vulnerability exists in Apple Safari due to a type confusion error in the WebKit component. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading the victim to open a specially crafted file or application. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a local attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate software updates as mentioned in the Apple Security updates.