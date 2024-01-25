Twitter
Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

Edited by

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has partnered with global technology brand OnePlus with an aim to unlock the full potential of 5G technology in India. The alliance between OnePlus and Jio aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users differentiated features. To bolster these initiatives, both brands have announced a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab. This dedicated space will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies.
 
“Jio True 5G is the best 5G network in India. Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with a robust True 5G network. 85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction. Over the next few months, our users will experience superlative and enhanced gaming, streaming and better usage experience of 5G, said a Jio Spokesperson”.

OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R — in India. The OnePlus 12 has been launched in two colour variants — Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB+512GB option is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 30.

The OnePlus 12 boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others.

