RR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

The first match of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals ended in a controversial manner. The two teams would again square off in the 58th match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The Royals won the first game by 15 runs and would be hoping for a similar result.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are going through an inconsistent run in the tournament with 5 wins in 11 matches. They have not been able to win 2 matches in a row this season.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 11 (Wedneysday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham