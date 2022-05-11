RR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 11 (Wedneysday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ: RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Full Squads