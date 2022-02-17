Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs PAT in PKL

League leaders Patna Pirates will be in action today in the third and final encounter of tonight's Pro Kabaddi League games in Bengaluru. The Pirates have raced into the pole position and have well and truly all but confirmed their place in the playoffs.

The same however cannot be said for Dabang Delhi who are sitting pretty in second place, but they still have a job at hand, to confirm their berth in the playoffs. Delhi need to be at their brilliant best and win the game against Patna Pirates tonight to further increase their lead over third-placed UP Yoddha.

First against second in the league table, this match already has the makings of an epic encounter.

DEL vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match today.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on February 17, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.