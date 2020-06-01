Headlines

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates first hat-trick by wearing shirt with message 'Justice for George Floyd'

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, who scored the first hat-trick of his career, joined a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis. He along with teammate Achraf Hakimi wore shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2020, 01:26 PM IST

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, who scored the first hat-trick of his career, joined a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis. He along with teammate Achraf Hakimi wore shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

England forward Sancho, who helped Dortmund's 6-1 rout of Paderborn, and the Spanish-born Hakimi who plays international soccer for Morocco, took off their team shirts to display the message.

The two followed in the footsteps of two other Bundesliga players who have expressed their outrage over Floyd's death.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram too knelt to honour Floyd after scoring in his team's 4-1 home win over Union Berlin earlier on Sunday. 

US defender Weston McKennie displayed a "Justice for George" message on his armband in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Werder Bremen.

Athletes have been fuming after a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd. Cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.

Demonstrators broke windows and started fires, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds in many US cities. In some cases, non-violent bystanders and members of the media were targeted.

