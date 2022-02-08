Lottery fraud alert: Beware of suspicious calls, SMS, emails - Government issues warning

Lottery-related scams are on the rise where people get messages of having won amounts that are too good to be true. Sometimes scamsters use names of reputed and well-known brands to fool people who fall into the trap. Recently, some such fake lottery schemes have been using the name of the Indian Government illegally to make people believe them to be authentic. The government has warned Indian citizens of such schemes in a recent online advisory.

In the advisory from the official Fact Check handle, Press Information Bureau of the Government of India (PIB) wrote, “Have you also received lottery-related suspicious message, email or call?”

“Stay alert against such fake lottery-related messages, calls and emails. These are attempts at financial frauds by thugs,” it added. PIB advised citizens not to share their personal or banking details by getting lured by such scams.

Furthermore, PB also shared a FacTree to help citizens stay alert against such frauds.