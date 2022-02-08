Search icon
Lottery fraud alert: Beware of suspicious calls, SMS, emails - Government issues warning

Some fake lottery schemes have been using the name of the Indian Government illegally in order to come across as authentic to people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Lottery-related scams are on the rise where people get messages of having won amounts that are too good to be true. Sometimes scamsters use names of reputed and well-known brands to fool people who fall into the trap. Recently, some such fake lottery schemes have been using the name of the Indian Government illegally to make people believe them to be authentic. The government has warned Indian citizens of such schemes in a recent online advisory.

In the advisory from the official Fact Check handle, Press Information Bureau of the Government of India (PIB) wrote, “Have you also received lottery-related suspicious message, email or call?”

“Stay alert against such fake lottery-related messages, calls and emails. These are attempts at financial frauds by thugs,” it added. PIB advised citizens not to share their personal or banking details by getting lured by such scams.

 

 

Furthermore, PB also shared a FacTree to help citizens stay alert against such frauds.

  • Several fake lottery scams are being run in the name of the Indian government.
  • If you get such a message/ phone call/ email of having won a lottery, you should immediately become cautious.
  • Do not give your person information, bank details etc.
  • Delete spam or unwanted emails right away.   

