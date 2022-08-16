Good news for Railway employees! Transfers to get streamlined, more transparent; details

File Photo

Indian Railways latest news: In what is a massive piece of news for lakhs of Indian Railways employees across the country, the government launched the new online transfer module for Railways HRMS on August 15.

With the new platform, inter-zonal and inter-railway transfer requests will be entertained in a more efficient and transparent way. The module came into effect for the purpose on Monday.

The new module will resolve a long-standing problem of railway employees who wish to pursue transfers to postings closer to their hometowns. Until now, this could turn out to be a tedious task. However, such requests will be dealt in a more streamlined manner from now on.

Under railways, different types of transfers are done for various categories of employees. The module will ensure that there is no preferential treatment for any transfer requests.

Applying for specific transfers also becomes easier as employees need to just log in to the portal and upload their applications for the transfer they desire.

“On successful completion of the development of the Transfer Module of HRMS by CRIS and completion of entry of legacy data, it has been decided by Railway Board that the Transfer Module of HRMS will be launched across Indian Railways on 15th August, 2022,” Indian Railways said in a statement.

All applications for inter-zonal and inter-divisional transfers will be made through the new module. Moreover, pending transfer applications from earlier will also be uploaded on the module.

When time for transfers comes, employees will need to upload applications. Preference will be given to the first application in case there are two or more filed for the same location. The module will also enable supervisors, branch officers and personnel department officials to give their feedback on applications of employees. The final decision for transfers will rest with DRM or ADRM.

