From September 1: Travelers using Yamuna expressway will have to pay higher toll tax

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll prices on the Yamuna Expressway, making it more expensive to travel from Greater Noida to Agra. The action was taken following the completion of the 74th board meeting of the YEIDA, the governing body in charge of overseeing the 165 km long expressway's land management.

According to recommendations from the IIT Delhi Road Safety audit, Rs 130.54 crore have been spent on work on the expressway, according to a statement from the YEIDA.

The Yamuna Authority had approved the proposal of Jaypee Infratech to increase the toll in the board meeting. Now an additional amount will be paid for different commercial vehicles.



Read below to know more details:

1. Toll rate for car, Jeep, van, and light motor vehicle (LMV):

The new rate has increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometre to Rs 2.65 per kilometre for passengers travelling in cars, jeeps, vans, and other light motor vehicles (LMV).

2. Toll rate for Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV):

The new cost has been raised for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses from Rs 3.90 per kilometre to Rs 4.15 per kilometre.

3. Toll rate for bus and trucks: