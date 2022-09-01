Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:31 AM IST
From September 1: Travelers using Yamuna expressway will have to pay higher toll tax
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll prices on the Yamuna Expressway, making it more expensive to travel from Greater Noida to Agra. The action was taken following the completion of the 74th board meeting of the YEIDA, the governing body in charge of overseeing the 165 km long expressway's land management.
According to recommendations from the IIT Delhi Road Safety audit, Rs 130.54 crore have been spent on work on the expressway, according to a statement from the YEIDA.
The Yamuna Authority had approved the proposal of Jaypee Infratech to increase the toll in the board meeting. Now an additional amount will be paid for different commercial vehicles.
Read below to know more details:
1. Toll rate for car, Jeep, van, and light motor vehicle (LMV):
The new rate has increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometre to Rs 2.65 per kilometre for passengers travelling in cars, jeeps, vans, and other light motor vehicles (LMV).
2. Toll rate for Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV):
The new cost has been raised for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses from Rs 3.90 per kilometre to Rs 4.15 per kilometre.
3. Toll rate for bus and trucks:
The YEIDA increased the bus and truck toll prices from Rs. 7.90 to Rs. 8.45 per kilometre. The toll for cars with three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per kilometre to Rs 12.90 per kilometre in accordance with the new tariffs. The toll rate has increased for large and larger trucks from Rs 15.55 per kilometre to Rs 18.80 per kilometre.