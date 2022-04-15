7th Pay Commission: Central government revises DA, employees to get salary hike

The Narendra Modi led central government has once again increased the dearness allowance (DA) for employees of central government and central autonomous bodies. The revised DA rates were released by the Department of Expenditure of the Finance Ministry. All the employees who were drawing their salary in the pre-revised pay scale as per the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commission will get revised DA from January 1, 2022.

All central government employees who were drawing their pay under the 7th Pay Commission must note that the DA has been increased by 3 per cent. These employees can now get dearness allowance of nearly 34 per cent of their basic pay.

The employees who have been receiving salary as per the 6th Pay Commission will now get a DA of 203 per cent. Also, those who get pay as per the 5th Pay Commission will get a DA hike to about 381 per cent.

After this announcement by the Department of Expenditure of the Finance Ministry, about 47.68 lakh central government employees will be getting the benefit from this move. More than 67 lakh pensioners will come under this hike.

Let us tell you that the proposal to release an additional installment of DA to central government employees was approved by the Union Cabinet.

According to the office memorandum issued on March 31, 2022, the Department of Expenditure said that the term basic pay in the revised pay structure implies the pay drawn at a prescribed level in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC recommendations accepted by the government. It is important to note that this doesn’t include any other type of pay like special pay, etc.

All the central government pensioners and family pensioners will also be getting the benefits which have been fixed for the employees, from January 1.

The revised rates will apply on the following categories of central government pensions: