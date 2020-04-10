With nearly 1,000 cases and 64 deaths, Mumbai emerges as coronavirus epicentre in India

As the number of cases and the death toll rise in Mumbai, India's financial capital has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. With close to 1,000 COVID-19 patients and 64 deaths, the city has recorded over 60% of the cases and casualties of the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, with 1,574 cases, according to data shared by the state's health department.

The number of cases in the country stands at 6761 with 206 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While Mumbai records little over 10% nationwide cases, the number of deaths is over 25% of the country's death toll. This signifies that not only the number of cases is rapidly rising in Mumbai but the fatality rate is much higher than that of the national average.

Racing against time to control the spread of the disease, four coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Mumbai and 341 areas have been sealed.

The four hotspots in the city are - G south ward (Worli area): 199 cases, Byculla of E. Ward, Mazgaon area: 69 cases, Malabar Hill of D Ward, Girgaon area: 61 cases, and Andheri West region: 51 cases. Over 340 neighbourhoods in these hotspots have been sealed with the movement of only health and police officials and delivery boys allowed.

With cases of infections among health officials at private hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed a private hospital to quarantine all its nurses and stop new admissions. The directive came after two nurses of the hospital were tested positive. A senior BMC official said two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, aged 27 and 42, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among the private hospitals sealed by the authorities are Jaslok Hospital at Pedder Road and Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central. The staff at these hospitals have been quarantined after coronavirus cases were found on their premises.

However, the biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area have now reached 22, as five more persons from the slum tested positive for the virus infection here, the BMC said in a statement on Friday. Three people have died due to COVID-19 in the area.