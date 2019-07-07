Mumbai: Truck-car collision at Jogeshwari kills one, injures five

One person was killed while five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car on Jogeshwari flyover opposite HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital on Saturday morning. All five injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, two of them are in critical condition. The driver of the car too was badly injured.

The injured persons are vegetable vendors who were traveling from the Vashi market to Borivali market after loading the truck with vegetables. They usually go to the Vashi market at around 1 am to get stock of vegetables and return in the wee hours at around 4-5 am.

According to the police, a truck loaded with vegetables reportedly flipped over after a car smashed into it from the back. The incident took place around 8:55 am due to heavy rain the preceding night.

The deceased has been identified as Badru Ansari (35) who was sitting next to the driver. The injured patients have been identified as Jamal Ansari (40), Gajendra Gupta (31), Dilip Gupta (35), Raju Vishvakarma (27) and Kaustubh Puri (33).

When asked about the accident, the victims could not remember how it occurred. Gajendra Gupta, who is admitted in the orthopedic surgery ward, said "I don't remember what exactly happened. All of a sudden, I found myself lying on a pile of gunny bags filled with vegetables. Before I could figure out what happened, I lost my consciousness." Mourning the loss of his friend, he said they had been taking this route every day; thus, a mishap like this was unforeseen.

The truck belonged to Jamal Ansari who has had a joint dislocation following the incident. Rajkumar Premchand Sonakar, a vegetable vendor from Borivali market, said, "Five vehicles from Borivali market goes to Vashi every night. This truck was the last out of the five trucks to come back from the market. Another vegetable truck was nearby when the accident took place. They rushed to help them to a nearby hospital."

Ansari was pronounced brought dead, and two others — Dilip Gupta and Raju Vishvakarma — are in critical condition. "While two patients are in critical condition, others are stable. One of them have suffered from joint dislocation and another patient has suffered a head injury," said Dr Vidya Mane, medical superintendent of HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital. Kaustabh Puri was discharged from the hospital under DAMA (discharged against medical advice).

Meanwhile, the Jogeshwari police have registered a case against the absconding accused who is believed to be driving the truck. The case has been registered under section 304A, 338, 337 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

Booked