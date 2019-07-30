Maharashtra: NCPs’ Ganesh Naik, son Sandeep Naik & 57 others to join BJP

In yet another blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior NCP leader and ex-minister Ganesh Naik is set to join the BJP along with his son NCP MLA Sandeep Naik and 57 corporators from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation this week. The exodus continues despite the NCP supremo warning to his leaders to not join the BJP.

Ganesh Naik is an influential politician who controls the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation from last several years.

Naik's son Sandeep Naik is also NCP MLA. Sources said that the Naik had meeting with his trusted and loyalist people where they decided to join the BJP. "Naik going to BJP is the major jolt for the NCP ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly polls. Earlier, NCP Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir and the state women wing president Chitra Wagh left the party while Ahir joined the Shiv Sena. We feel that the NCP should be merged with its parent party the Congress to avoid further embarrassment," said senior NCP leader. Anand Sutar, president of NCP local unit said that they had called the meeting of all NCP corporators where the unanimous decision has been taken to join the BJP. "The BJP did not give any trouble in last five years but it is always better to work with the ruling party. It will help us bring as many development projects in Navi Mumbai. We have conveyed our message to our leader Ganesh Naik," said Sutar. BJP leadership has ensured the party ticket to Sandeep Naik and Ganesh Naik in place of sitting BJP MLA Manda Mhatre.

Sources close to Ganesh Naik said that just four year back, Naik had planned to join the BJP. "But NCP president Sharad Pawar had threatened BJP that if they induct Naik, then his party will not support the BJP in the assembly. Initially, the NCP had declared to support BJP in order to keep the Shiv Sena out of power. Later, BJP decided to take the Sena support to run the smoothly with like-minded parties. Pawar had blocked entry of Naik in BJP. Now, things are different. BJP no more obliged to NCP therefore they are freely welcoming the NCP leaders in their fold," said sources requested anonymity.

NCP state president Jayant Patil had meeting with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan Raju Shetti and Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil on Monday. Opposition has arranged the protest against EVM on August 19. Besides, all the opposition parties including MNS are likely come together to fight against the BJP and the Shiv Sena.