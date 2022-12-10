Try THESE 2 yoga poses to boast your self-esteem

Representational image

Whether it is the tension of completing the target in the office or the fear of staying in the competition, all these tensions keep reducing the self-confidence hidden inside you somewhere. Because of this a time comes when you feel that you will not be able to face the difficulties in life. In such times, there are two special yogasanas that can help you.

The names of these asanas, which drive away fear by increasing self-confidence, are Virabhadrasana and Vrikshasana. The mind remains calm by doing Virabhadrasana. Along with promoting digestion, it also removes fear and anxiety from the mind. While Vrikshasana is done to increase concentration and attention.

Virabhadrasana

To do Virabhadrasana, first of all, stand straight. After this, while taking your right leg forward, bend your right knee slightly. Keep in mind that while doing this your left leg should be straight. Along with this, the sole of the foot should be attached to the ground. After this, taking a deep breath, raise both your hands upwards. While doing this, keep your shoulders in a comfortable position. Do not let both ears come near your shoulder. Exhale slowly and come back to the original position.

Tree pose

To do this asana, stand straight. After this, keeping both your feet at some distance from each other, raise your hands up. While doing this, straighten your hands and join the palms together. After this, bending the knee of the right leg, rest its sole on the left thigh. During this position, the heel of the right foot will rest under the anus-genital. Keeping the balance on the left leg, keep the palms, head and shoulders straight in the same line.