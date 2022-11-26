Try these 3 Yoga Asanas to boost your metabolism and speed up weight loss

Photo: Pixabay

To keep the body healthy, it is considered most important to keep the metabolism right. Metabolism refers to the chemical reactions that take place in the body. These chemical reactions keep your body healthy and functioning. The higher the metabolism, the more calories you burn, which is essential for weight loss. Having a high metabolism gives you enough energy and can make you feel better.

According to health experts, not only can metabolism will be increased by including yoga in the lifestyle, but it can also be helpful for you in burning fat faster.

Here are 3 yoga asanas that can help you increase your metabolism:

Shalabhasana- Regular practice of Shalabhasana Yoga can be beneficial for you to burn calories faster along with correcting the problems of metabolism. This yoga is also considered beneficial in digestion and other problems of the body. To do this yoga, first, lie down on your stomach, keep both legs straight, and keep the hands near the waist. Now taking a deep breath, raise your right leg upwards. During this, do not bend the knees, now keep the right leg down. Repeat the same process with your left leg. Now while breathing, raise both your legs upwards.

Sarvangasana- As the name suggests, Sarvangasana Yoga is believed to be beneficial for all the organs of the body. It is a yoga that boosts metabolism and improves your physical and mental health. To do this yoga, first, lie down on your back. Now move the legs upwards to 90 degrees. Keep the feet in line with the head. Keep the body straight in such a way that the chin touches the chest. After staying in this position for some time, slowly return to the original position.

Bridge pose- By doing Bridge pose or Setubandhasana yoga, problems of the back and back are removed, as well as it is also a yoga that promotes metabolism. For this yoga asana, lie down on your back. Keeping your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, bend your knees. Opening the palms, keep the hand straight on the ground. Now, while breathing, lift the part of the waist upwards, and keep the shoulders and head on the flat ground. While exhaling, come back to the original position.