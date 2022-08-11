Search icon
Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 important pooja items you must include while celebrating Rakhi

Without a puja thali, Raksha Bandhan wouldn't be complete, would it? Here are some significant components that you can incorporate into the thali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Photo credit: Pixabay

The festival of Raksha Bandhan honours the lovely bond between a brother and a sister. The festival of Raksha Bandhan honours the lovely bond between a brother and a sister. In the nation, the holiday is observed with a lot of fanfare and spectacle. In the nation, festivals are observed with much fanfare and spectacle.

Raksha Bandhan would be incomplete without pooja thali isn't it? Here are some important elements you can include in the thali.

Rakhi

Rakhi represents the sister and brother's enduring love and care for one another. Offer the rakhi to Bal Gopal or your Ishta Devta first, and then keep the rakhi plate in the temple or place of devotion.

Sandalwood

The sister receives Lord Vishnu and Ganesha's blessings by applying sandalwood to her brother's forehead. Additionally, this shields the brothers from any negative influences.

Akshata

Since it draws the energies of Sri Ram, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Durga, Akshata plays a significant role in Hindi Puja. Additionally, it is typically utilised in Rakhi Puja after being blended with KumKum and colour powders.

Tilak

One of the first and most crucial components of a Rakhi thali is tilak. The tilak represents the goddess Lakshmi. The auspicious tilak on your brother's forehead ensures that he will eventually be prosperous and wealthy.

Diyas

Include diyas on your Rakhi plate. Diya lighting signals new beginnings and new beginnings with happiness. Any religious service traditionally includes an aarti. Be sure to do aarti to symbolise luck before tying a rakhi to your brother.

 

For the unversed, Sawan Purnima will begin from 10:38 am on August 11 and will end at 07:05 am on August 12. Bhadra Kaal will end at 8:53 pm.

