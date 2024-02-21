Twitter
Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's would-be bahu repeats her lehenga at friend's wedding, video goes viral

Radhika Merchant attended a friend's wedding, opting for sustainability by reusing a lehenga she had worn previously.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Radhika Merchant recently made waves on social media after attending a friend's lavish wedding, where she played the role of bridesmaid. The event garnered attention for Radhika's energetic dance performances and her stunning attire, which had a touch of déjà vu for keen observers.

Pictures and videos of Radhika enjoying herself with friends, dancing joyously, and participating in the wedding procession flooded social media. What particularly caught the eye of many was her choice of outfit - a lehenga that had made a previous appearance at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur.

 

 

The attire in question was sourced from the renowned fashion house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It comprised a deep blue velvet blouse adorned with intricate gold gota patti embroidery, featuring a modest round neckline, sheer detailing at the back, and full-length sleeves with a front zip closure. This was paired with a vibrant lehenga skirt boasting a riot of contrasting floral embroidery in a spectrum of hues including pink, blue, green, mustard, gold, red, and purple. The skirt boasted a high-rise waist, layered pleats, and a floor-length hem for added grandeur.

Radhika complemented her ethnic ensemble with delicate accessories such as rings, bracelets, and jhumkis. Her hair cascaded in a side-parted style, while her makeup accentuated her features with a pink lip shade, rosy cheeks, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, and a subtle dewy base, perfectly completing her look for the occasion.

 

