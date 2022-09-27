Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, mantras to worship Maa Brahmacharini

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, mantras to worship Maa Brahmacharini
File Photo

The nine-day festival of Navratri began yesterday. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, began on September 26 and will end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the second day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She was a devoted female student whose only desire was to marry Lord Shiva. She is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati.

This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini is a symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. The Navratri 2022 Day 2 colour is red. As devotees begin to celebrate day 2 of the Navratri festival, they should offer jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is her favourite flower.

READ | Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Date and Muhurat 

The second day of Navratri will be marked today - September 27, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 3:08 am on September 27 to 2:28 am on September 28.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Mantras

Om Dadhana Karapadmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah ॥

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Significance

Devotees who worship Maa Brahmacharini are blessed with peace and joy. Maa Brahmacharini governs the planet of Mars and provides her followers with wisdom and happiness.

READ | Russia School Shooting: Death toll rises to 17 in Izhevsk shooting, 24 wounded

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Puja Vidhi 

To perform the puja of Maa Brahmacharini, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. They should then take all the puja samagri, including flowers, roli, chandan, among other things, and offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

After this, devotees can chant mantras to worship the Devi. The puja vidhi can be concluded with a special Aarti of Maa Durga.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Bhog

On Day 2 of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is offered prasad of sugar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.