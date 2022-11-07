Happy Gurpurab 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Hapy Gururab 2022

The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Kartik month. This year this festival is celebrated on November 8. It is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv because on this day Guru Nanak Dev was born. He was born in the year 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima. This birth anniversary is very special for the followers of Sikhism. That is why on this day various programs along with kirtan are organized by the Sikhs in every corner of the country and gurudwaras.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: History, significance, date and timing of Gurpurab

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes with your loved ones.

Happy Gurpurab 2022: WhatsApp messages and wishes

1) May Guru Nanak Birthday enlighten your heart & mind with knowledge & sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

2) On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab.

3) Be grateful to those who met you as yourself. Warm wishes on Gurpurab!

4) May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

5) Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism…

6) Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab.

7) On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab.

8) May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru’s blessings. Warm wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's birthday!

9) May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurunanak Jayanti, everyone!

10) Let us all celebrate his janam divas, Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!