Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: History, significance, date and timing of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022

The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Kartik month. This year this festival has been celebrated on November 8. This birth anniversary is very special for the followers of Sikhism. For this reason, it is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv, because on this day Guru Nanak Dev was born. He was born in the year 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima. That is why on this day various programs along with kirtan are organized in every corner of the country and abroad. Know the history and date of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date

This year Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 8, 2022. This year, it will be the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

kartik purnima 2022: Time

Karthik Purnima starts - November 7, Monday at 04:15 pm

Kartik Purnima date ends - November 8, Tuesday till 04.31 pm

History of Guru Nanak Jayanti

According to the information, it is believed that Guru Nanak is the first Guru of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev was born on 15 April 1469 at Talwandi Nankana Sahib. That is why he is addressed by the name of Nanak. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev laid the foundation of Sikh society. That is why he is called the founder.

At the age of 16, Guru Nanak Dev was married to a girl named Sulakhni, who lived in a place called Lakhauki. He had two sons Srichand and Lakhmichand. It is believed that after the birth of his sons, Guru Nanak Dev went out on a pilgrimage with his companions and used to preach while travelling in many countries including India, Afghanistan, Persia, and Arabia. These journeys are called 'Udasiyan' in Punjabi.