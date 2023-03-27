Guide to prevent ingrown hair after your waxing session

Often after shaving and waxing, sometimes small hairs are left on our body, which are called ingrown hairs. Many of us face the problem of ingrown hair after waxing. These small pointed hairs emerging from the skin look very strange. While waxing helps in keeping the skin hair-free for a longer period of time, the process also has some downsides, one of which is ingrown hairs.

Waxing pulls our hair out, however, sometimes it doesn't come out properly and instead gets stuck on the skin. When waxing is not done properly, the chances of ingrown hairs increase. These usually occur in places where hair growth is high. Today, here we tell you what you should do to avoid ingrown hair.

Exfoliate the skin

Exfoliating the skin is an important thing that you should do before waxing. It removes dead skin, which acts as a barrier to hair removal. Exfoliation helps in the easy removal of hair without breaking it or getting stuck in the skin. Exfoliation not only provides a softer waxing experience, but it also helps in healthy hair growth. Exfoliate your skin with an organic body scrub.

Caution in self waxing

To save time and money, many women do their own waxing at home. It just needs to be done properly. Otherwise, it can irritate your skin and cause many skin problems. From prepping the skin to waxing, you must do everything right to get the hair out without breaking it.

Avoid wearing tight clothes

After any skin treatment or waxing, the skin becomes sensitive. You should not wear tight clothes after waxing as it can irritate the skin. Your skin needs air to prevent infection and wearing tight clothes causes skin problems. In this, the hair moving backwards turns into an ingrown hair.

Try sugaring

Instead of wax, sugar paste is applied to the skin, the process is similar. However, unlike waxing, hair is pulled in the direction of growth, which minimizes the strain on the hair.

Also read: 6 lipsticks under Rs 500 that are an absolute must have