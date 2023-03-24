Search icon
6 lipsticks under Rs 500 that are an absolute must have

Since long-lasting and pigmented formulas often dry out the lips, it is important that you try lipsticks that are hydrating as well as matte.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

When it comes to makeup, good lipstick can transform your entire look in minutes. Just one swipe and you are ready for the day. But all our hard work goes in vain when either the shade of lipstick doesn't suit your skin tone or it smudges within a few hours.

In such a situation, you need some good quality long-lasting lip shades which will last for a long time and give a perfect finish to your makeup. Now you will feel that if you want good quality, then you have to pay a good price, but if you get a good lipstick within the budget, then it is icing on the cake, isn't it?

Matte lipsticks have found a place in our hearts as well as our makeup vanities. These usually last longer on the lips, are transfer-proof, and are more pigmented than other formulas. The only problem is finding a matte lipstick that is also comfortable.

Since long-lasting and pigmented formulas often dry out the lips, it is important that you try lipsticks that are hydrating as well as matte.

List of Best Budget-Friendly matte lipsticks:

1. Swiss Beauty HD Matte Pigmented Smudge proof Lipstick, Rs. 224

It's an affordable drug-store makeup brand that delivers quality products that are rare enough. This creamy matte range from Swiss Beauty has around 24 shades. It may be a matte formula but it glides on your lips like a cream. It is very pigmented and stays on the lips comfortably for 5-6 hours. What more could you want in this range!

2. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Rs. 585

It would not be wrong to say that this is the best range of matte lipsticks from Maybelline New York. This transferproof, smudge proof lipcolor is your best friend when you have a long day out and no time for touch-ups because it's super-stay in name but in reality. It comes with a super easy applicator and a waterproof formula that lasts for over 12 hours no matter how many cups of coffee you drink.

3. Rang De Matte Lipstick, Rs. 599

Easy to apply, lightweight formula that leaves a velvety matte finish. Glide it on the lips once and it's done. It also has the goodness of Vitamin E and Lime Butter which hydrates the lips rather than making them dry. It comes in attractive packaging and there are 6 shades in this range. All the shades have been designed keeping in mind Indian skin tones. 

4. Renee Fab 5 Nude 5in1 Lipstick, Rs. 599

If you are a beginner and do not want to invest in a lot of lipsticks, then this product is for you. This Fab 5 nude stick has 5 fabulous matte shades that are perfect for your every mood. Be it a date or office or festive look, you can create everything with the help of 5 lip colours. I

5. Faces Canada Weightless Matte Lipstick, Rs. 224

Its richly pigmented formula gives your lips a plush finish that delivers sheer shade in one slide. Being lightweight, it feels comfortable on the lips. It is enriched with the goodness of almond oil and jojoba oil, hence also nourishes the lips.

6. MYGLAMM lit Liquid Matte Lipstick, Rs. 395

Best in budget This Lit liquid lipstick range from Myglam is very pigmented and easy to apply. Its brush is so slim that you can even line your lips with it. Also, it is smudge proof and transfer proof but does not dry out the lips

