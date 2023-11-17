Celebrities love Haappy Herbs beauty products - Here's why

Founded in 2018 by South Indian actress and television personality, Shrutika Arjun, Haappy Herbs has quickly gained recognition in skincare.

In a growing trend within the beauty industry, several celebrities, including Indian actresses and models Nandita Swetha, Anjali Nair, Shivani Narayanan, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Reshma Pasupuleti, Manimegalai and Pooja Hegde, have been open about their experiences with Haappy Herbs Beauty Products. The increase in celebrity endorsements has sparked curiosity among consumers, leading to an investigation into the reasons behind these high-profile personalities choosing Haappy Herbs and an exploration of the factors contributing to this trend.

Founded in 2018 by South Indian actress and television personality, Shrutika Arjun, Haappy Herbs has quickly gained recognition in skincare. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the brand, which began with a single product, now offers 30 products, all with distinct Ayurvedic formulations and a commitment to using indigenous raw materials.

Shrutika Arjun, the brain behind Haappy Herbs, is a familiar face in the South Indian entertainment industry, having acted in many movies and participated in many Tamil reality shows. Married to Arjun, she is the granddaughter of the legendary Veteran actor and comedian in Tamil Cinema, Thengai Srinivasan. The brand's journey reflects Shrutika's entrepreneurial spirit, starting with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh. The brand's first income reached an impressive Rs 10 lakhs, and it has since seen consistent growth.

Haappy Herbs have achieved global recognition, with a presence in over five countries, including the USA, Canada, and Malaysia. The brand's revenue for 2022 was Rs 6 crores. Shrutika's achievements were acknowledged in 2021 when she received the ET Inspiring Leader 2021 award for her brand, Haappy Herbs.

"The journey of Haappy Herbs reflects the effectiveness of natural ingredients and the trust our customers, including celebrities, place in Ayurvedic skincare. Our commitment is to provide genuine, quality products that embrace the beauty of simplicity," says Shrutika Arjun.

Pooja Hegde, a Bollywood Star, adds her endorsement, saying, "I swear by Haappy Herbs' Turmeric Night Repair Cream! The magical combination of turmeric and saffron in this beauty product is a game-changer. It not only repairs dark patches but also works its wonders overnight, leaving you with a luminous glow every morning. Embrace the natural healing power and let your beauty shine!"

The growing popularity of Haappy Herbs is attributed to its organic growth, fueled by positive word-of-mouth and numerous reviews. Of note is the increasing number of celebrities who have endorsed and shared their experiences with Haappy Herbs Beauty Products.