Virat Kohli's slow knock in SRH vs RCB game in IPL 2020 becomes subject of funny memes

RCB skipper Virat Kohli did not have a good outing with the bat during his side's IPL 2020 clash against SRH!


Virat Kohli, Kohli, RCB vs SRH, SRH v RCB, #SRHvRCB, Cricket, IPL 2020, IPL in UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), King Kohl

Virat Kohli , AFP

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 03:38 PM IST

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, the Bangalore side joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the table, who also won their first match of the IPL 2020. However, the RCB skipper himself did not have a good outing with the bat.

Virat walked in after debutant Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed having provided RCB with a blistering start to their innings with a 90-run opening partnership with opener Aaron Finch - who also made his debut for the Bangalore side.

Having not played any first-class cricket in over six months, the 31-year-old was immediately off the mark with a drive down the mid-off for a double and slowly tried to get into the rhythm with AB de Villiers on the other side.

However, Kohli's stay at the crease was for only 14 runs as Natarajan sent the RCB skipper back to the dugout with a loppy delivery.

This triggered a meme fest on Twitter as they trolled Virat's short stay.

HERE IS HOW THEY REACTED: