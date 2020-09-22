Virat Kohli's slow knock in SRH vs RCB game in IPL 2020 becomes subject of funny memes

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, the Bangalore side joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the table, who also won their first match of the IPL 2020. However, the RCB skipper himself did not have a good outing with the bat.

Virat walked in after debutant Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed having provided RCB with a blistering start to their innings with a 90-run opening partnership with opener Aaron Finch - who also made his debut for the Bangalore side.

Having not played any first-class cricket in over six months, the 31-year-old was immediately off the mark with a drive down the mid-off for a double and slowly tried to get into the rhythm with AB de Villiers on the other side.

However, Kohli's stay at the crease was for only 14 runs as Natarajan sent the RCB skipper back to the dugout with a loppy delivery.

This triggered a meme fest on Twitter as they trolled Virat's short stay.

HERE IS HOW THEY REACTED:

*Fans happy that they will see ABD and Kohli play after a long time* Kohli after scoring 14 runs:#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/HhwtAj8m4r — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) September 21, 2020

Kohli fans be like #RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/15bDU5Xgg6 — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) September 21, 2020