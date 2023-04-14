Will Delhiites continue to get free electricity? Row over power subsidy explained

Will Delhites continue to get free electricity? Row over power subsidy explained

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena are involved in a fresh tussle, this time over the power subsidy scheme in the national capital. Earlier on Friday, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said that the subsidy scheme would end this week as the file for its extension had been held back. Amid the row, news emerged later in the day that LG Saxena approved the extension of the power subsidy. This means that residents of Delhi who are availing the scheme will be able to continue to reap its benefits.

Row over Delhi free electricity scheme: LG vs AAP government face off explained

A blame game erupted between the LG office and the AAP government in Delhi over the power subsidy extension file. Power Minister Atishi stated that the power subsidy of 46 lakh consumers will end from Friday because of lack of approval by the LG. She said that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office. Atishi added that she had requested for a meeting with LG Saxena over the issue but had not been given time even after 24 hours. “From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy,” she said in a press conference.

In return, the LG office accused Atishi of making misleading allegations. It said that the power subsidy extension for the year 2023-24 has been approved by LG Saxena. It said that the power subsidy file had been received from the Delhi government as late as April 11. It was dispatched back on Friday morning, the LG office said.

“The file was signed yesterday and sent to the CM today, before a press conference by Atishi. They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very very embarrassing and wrong foot," the LG office said.

Responding to Atishi’s allegations, it said, “The power minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against the LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements. If at all she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 15? Why was the file sent to LG on April 11? And what was the need for a drama on April 13 by writing a letter and then a press conference today?”

Free electricity benefit to Delhiites

Residents of Delhi are provided with free electricity with 200 units of monthly consumption. A 50 percent subsidy capped at Rs 850 is provided to those consuming 201 to 400 units per month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last year announced that the power subsidy will be provided to only those consumers who opt for it. Over 48 lakh of the more than 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi have applied for power subsidy, as per official figures. Rs 3,250 crore was allocated by the AAP government for power subsidy in Delhi budget 2023-24.

(Inputs from PTI)