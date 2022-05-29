Why was Sidhu Moose Wala killed? What gangster Goldy Brar wrote on social media about Vicky Middukhera murder?

Sidhu Moose Wala death: The SSP said there was a rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs.

Mansa: Sidhu Moose Wala, a renowned Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was gunned down on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district. The police said two cars intercepted Moose Wala's Mahindra Thar, and bullets from three AK-47 guns were sprayed on the singer-songwriter. The police have named the Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind the brutal killing. They have also said that inter-gang rivalry may have triggered the murder. Meanwhile, a Canada-based gangster, named Goldy Brar, has taken responsibility for the killing. He wrote a long social media post listing his reasons for the murder.

What the police said on Sidhu Moose Wala murder and Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said Sidhu Moose Wala's cousin and a friend were also injured in the attack. The police suspect inter-gang rivalry behind the murder. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said 30 rounds were fired on the car; many hit Moose Wala. Sidhu Moose Wala's death took place before he reached the local hospital. The other two are stable, the SSP said.

The SSP said there was a rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs, and the attack could be connected to it. He also said that the name of Moosewala's manager had come up in the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

What Goldy Brar wrote on social media?

Goldy Brar wrote in a social media post that he and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind the murder. He also alleged that Sidhu Moose Wala's name had surfaced in the murder of Middukhera.

"Moose Wala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murders, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us," Goldy wrote, as per IANS.

Who was Vikramjit Singh Middukhera?

Vikramjit Singh Middukhera was a Youth Akali Dal leader. He was popularly known as Vicky Middukhera. He was shot dead on August 7, 2021. There were allegations that Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shagunpreet Singh had hired the members of the Kaushal gang for Vicky Middukhera's murder. Singh fled the country after his name cropped up in the case.

With inputs from IANS