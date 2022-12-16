Vijay Diwas 2022: Significance, history of the day India won against Pakistan in 1971 war

File Photo

Today, December 16, is a day to honour and recognise the valour of soldiers as this day is celebrated in India as Vijay Diwas. On this day, India emerged triumphant against Pakistan in the 1971 war. Even today, the day holds special importance in the hearts of the citizens who remember India's victory with pride.

Vijay Diwas symbolises the bravery of the Indian soldiers who made enormous sacrifices during the 1971 war. Around 3,900 Indian soldiers laid down their lives while more than 9800 were wounded. The day narrates the tale of the gallantry, unwavering courage, and sacrifice of India's bravest sons.

Significance of celebrating Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is a national holiday in India that monumentalises the country's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war. 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered at the end of the conflict. Following India’s triumph, East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh, gained independence. Lt Gen AAK Niazi, the Pakistani Army's commander in East Pakistan, agreed to surrender to India's Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora. General Niazi accepted the surrender documents on the evening of December 16 and the war was officially won by India.

The day is also celebrated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos or Victory Day.

What happened on December 16, 1971?

At 4.30 pm, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora arrived by helicopter at Dhaka airport. He and General Niazi sat at a table and executed the surrender paperwork together. Lt General Arora was handed over General Niazi's revolver. Niazi's eyes welled up with tears. The locals appeared to be prepared to murder Niazi, but senior Indian Military commanders got him out unharmed.

The news of the victory then reached the Parliament which erupted in joy. The country's then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was conducting a television interview at her Parliament House office at the time. That was when General Manekshaw notified her of India's incredible triumph.

During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Indira Gandhi later declared that India had won the war and the entire house was filled with joy after the announcement.