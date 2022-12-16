India, Nepal to begin 2-week long joint military exercises today after Tawang conflict with China

Photo: Indian Army/Twitter

To improve cooperation in jungle warfare and anti-terror operations, the armies of India and Nepal will begin a two-week massive military exercise on Friday (today).

The Army Battle School in the Saljhandi region of Nepal is now hosting the 16th Annual 'Surya Kiran' exercise.

The Indian Army has said that the yearly drill is intended to increase cooperation between units during jungle warfare and counter terrorism operations in hilly areas.

Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion of the Nepal Army and the 5 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army are the units being sent to the conflict zone.

"The joint exercise would focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster," the Army said in a statement.

"During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations and also on humanitarian relief operations," it said.

"The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations," the Army said.\

(With inputs from PTI)