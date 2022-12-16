Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

India, Nepal to begin 2-week long joint military exercises today after Tawang conflict with China

The Indian Army said the yearly practise aims to improve jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in hilly terrain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

India, Nepal to begin 2-week long joint military exercises today after Tawang conflict with China
Photo: Indian Army/Twitter

To improve cooperation in jungle warfare and anti-terror operations, the armies of India and Nepal will begin a two-week massive military exercise on Friday (today).

The Army Battle School in the Saljhandi region of Nepal is now hosting the 16th Annual 'Surya Kiran' exercise.

The Indian Army has said that the yearly drill is intended to increase cooperation between units during jungle warfare and counter terrorism operations in hilly areas.

Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion of the Nepal Army and the 5 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army are the units being sent to the conflict zone.

"The joint exercise would focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster," the Army said in a statement.

"During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations and also on humanitarian relief operations," it said.

Also, READ: Uttar Pradesh: Noida police arrest rape suspect after gunfight near Sector 83

"The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations," the Army said.\

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.