Seniors brutally thrash, fracture shoulder of student during ragging at Noida college

The victim is admitted to a hospital following his injury and an investigation was launched after police received a complaint about the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

File Photo

A case of ragging has come to the fore in a Noida college where a student was brutally thrashed by the seniors resulting in fracturing his shoulder bone. The incident was reported from JSS College located under Sector 58 police station area.

It was learned that the victim student was allegedly beaten by his seniors for not calling them 'sir' and not completing an 'assignment'.

The victim is admitted to a hospital following his injury and an investigation was launched after police received a complaint about the matter. The police, in its investigation, found that the senior students in their third year were ragging the juniors for not doing 'assignments' and not calling them 'sir'.

The victim student was beaten so brutally that his shoulder bone got fractured in five places. A case has been registered in the matter at Sector 58 Police Station and based on the police report, the college management has suspended all the four involved in the 'ragging'. A police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

The police have said that the accused will be arrested soon and necessary action will be taken against them.

