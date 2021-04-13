Uttar Pradesh lockdown 2021 news: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath makes BIG announcement

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 12) asserted that his government would not impose a lockdown in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases. The chief minister added that his government would not let the people of Uttar Pradesh die in misery.

“It is the responsibility of the officials to ensure beforehand that there is no shortage of hospital beds for the patients in the state. If needed, take over the private hospitals and medical colleges to overcome the shortcomings. Our priority has to be the implementation of an effective strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19. We will have to fight the pandemic vigorously with full preparation as there is no scope for any sort of negligence. Similar to the last year, we will have to fight this war with great strength. For the same, we will have to increase the beds in L-2 (with oxygen facility) and L-3 (with ventilators) hospitals in sufficient quantity,” the chief minister said at a review meeting held in Lucknow.

CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed displeasure over complaints against hospitals and labs charging above the prescribed rates and asked the officials to ensure that nobody should take advantage of the situation. “It has to stop immediately. In case of providing incorrect or misleading information, harsh action will be taken,” he added.

The chief minister also held a virtual meeting with his Cabinet members to hold discussion over the Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh and urged them to come up with detailed plans to break the chain of coronavirus transmission in their own districts and areas.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh recorded 13,685 new cases on Monday, including 3,892 cases in Lucknow.