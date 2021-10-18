Using umbrella during rain can get you fined- Know about new rule

As per a new rule established in the state of Kerala, people will have to pay a fine if they are carrying an umbrella during the rains while travelling during traffic. Fret not; this rule is only applicable for those who are travelling on a two-wheeled vehicle in Kerala.

As bizarre as this rule sounds, it will keep all the passengers and nearby pedestrians safe during the rainy season. People travelling via a bike are often seen using an open umbrella while they are moving through traffic, which can be very unsafe.

As Kerala receives a lot of rainfall, many people travelling on bikes and scooters were seen using umbrellas while driving. This lead to a dramatic rise in road accidents during the rains in Kerala, thus, this new rule has been imposed.

Keeping all these accidents in mind, the Transport Commissioner of Kerala has written a letter to all the traffic authorities to restrict travellers on two-wheelers from using umbrellas while driving their vehicles. The authorities have stated that using an umbrella while winds are moving at high speed is very dangerous, and can lead the person to get misbalanced and falling off.

Last month, a 52-year-old woman in Kerala fell off a motorcycle and injured herself while trying to open an umbrella on the moving vehicle. The woman, who was travelling with her son, suffered serious head injuries due to this incident, and later succumbed to them.

In view of these accidents, the traffic police in Kerala will keep a close watch on all those travelling by two-wheelers and challan will be issued if they don’t follow the newly implemented rule.