From Mukhtar, Bablu to Baba: Meet UP's top 10 criminals, who are put under 24 hours vigil in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of the top 10 criminals who are under a 24 hours strict vigilance. Check here a list of the top 10 criminals in India as per the UP government:

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari is in jail for the past 17 years. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and extortion. He has been elected MLA five times from the Mou of UP. He is so powerful that even locked up behind the bars, he was running his gang and was winning elections.

He even pulled the assassination of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai along with his 7 acquaintances. In 2005, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari surrendered at the Ghazipur jail and has been locked up ever since.

Abbas Ansari

Don and former MLA, Abbas Ansari was arrested under various allegations. Abbas Ansari was a world-known gun shooter and he was once listed among the top shooters in the world. In 2022, Abbas Ansari won the assembly elections and became MLA. He was arrested for money laundering and other criminal offences.

Shubhas Thakur

People know him as the biggest mafia don of UP. He was previously imprisoned at the Banasras jail and was later moved to Fatehgarh jail under life imprisonment.

Bablu Srivastava

Bablu Srivastava is a well-known name in the underworld kidnapping racket. Bablu Srivastava's real name is Om Prakash Srivastava and he is a resident of the Ghazipur district. During a media interaction, Bablu Srivastava revealed that he wanted to be army personnel like his brother or an IAS officer. He was pursuing Law and had earned a good name for himself. He got involved in the kidnapping racket and helped a lot of people involved.

Sundar Bhati

Sundar Bhati behind the bars for last seven years. He was arrested from Greater Noida's Ghanghola. He was involved in various crimes including murder, loot, and other dangerous crime.

Vijay Mishra

Ex-MLA Vijay Mishra has been charged under the gangster act and ED has also filed a money laundering case against him. His total property is worth Rs 22 crore which has been ceased.

Khan Mubarak

Khan Mubarak is a popular name in the underworld. He is the brother of the famous shooter Zafar Supari. A resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Khan Mubarak was arrested three years ago.

Sanjiv Jiva Maheswari

Sanjib Maheswari has connections with Mukhtar Ansari. He was a shooter for Mukhtar Ansari. His is believed to be the man behind Krishnanand Rai's assassination.

Atif Raza

Atif Raza is known as Sarjil Raza. He is the younger brother-in-law of Mukhtar Ansari. An FIR was lodged against Anwar and Atif on February 31, 2022, at the Mau South Tola police station under the gangster act.

Yogendra Bhadouda

Yogendra Bhadouda is the most famous in West Delhi. He remained the village pradhan for 15 years. He was arrested in 2013 along with his brother Vishwas.